June 8 - 10, 2023 — Olive Branch, Mississippi
We have just been notified that there are no more rooms at the Whispering Woods.
Here are three hotels nearby...
Fairfield Inn • 662-892-4469
Comfort Inn • 882-782-2020
Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites • 882-892-2680
Hilton Garden Inn • 662-932-7100
The Fairfield is the closest, but the others aren't too far.
* Subject to change... some things are just beyond our control.
Robert Fuller is a multi award winning actor who is best known for his iconic roles as Jess Harper in LARAMIE, Cooper Smith in WAGON TRAIN and Dr Kelly Brackett in the long running series EMERGENCY. In addition he has guest starred in many major TV shows and movies and has a loyal fan club of over 6,000 members.
Jennifer Savidge was born in Alameda County, California, USA. A popular actress known for ST. ELSEWHERE as Nurse Lucy Papandrao ( 1982-88) EVOLUTION (2001), CLIFFORD (1994), and JAG (1995, she has been married to Robert Fuller since 2001.
Terence Knox was born in Richland, Washington. He is an actor, known for TOUR OF DUTY, LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN, BEST YEARS GONE (2021) and of course, Dr. Peter White on ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-88).
Erik Estrada was born in New York City, New York. He is an actor and producer, known for CHiPS (1977), SEALAB 2021 (2000), and LOADED WEAPON 1 (1993).
Robert Pine is an American actor who is best known as Sgt. Joseph Getraer on the television series CHiPs (1977-1983). Including CHiPs, Pine has appeared in over 400 episodes of television. Pine was born in New York City and is the father of actors Chris and Katie.
Mo Brings Plenty is an enrolled Lakota who hails from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. His traditional name is Ta Sunke Wospapi ("catches his horse"). He is the stock of his grandfathers who fought at the Battle at Little Big Horn. Mo is best known for YELLOWSTONE, JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION, and GOOD LORD BIRD.
The second son of John Wayne, Patrick made his debut film at age 11 in his father's classic western RIO GRANDE, and proceeded to appear in the THE QUIET MAN, and MISTER ROBERTS, and THE SEARCHERS. He starred in SINBAD AND THE EYE OF THE TIGER and played Pat Garret in YOUNG GUNS.
Born in Santa Monica, Darby started his long acting career at the tender age of 6 months old and he hasn't stopped since. His first appearance was on 'Play House 90' followed by commercials and many of the classic TV shows . He is best known for playing Israel Boone—Fess Parker's son on THE DANIEL BOONE SHOW.
A National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum "Hall of Great Western Performers" Inductee, and Multi-Western Heritage Award Winner—known most recently for roles in the critically acclaimed movie HELL OR HIGH WATER (2016), TRUCE (2005), and most notably for his work on GUNSMOKE. Buck is a great American artist.
Diamond Farnsworth was born in Los Angeles, the son of actor/stuntman, Richard Farnsworth. He is an actor, known for NO WAY OUT, THEY LIVE, and FIRST BLOOD. A noted stuntman, he is the stunt coordinator on NCIS. He is a married to Linda Farnsworth.
Actor/Producer Wyatt McCrea is known for FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS, GEN'S GUILTLESS GOURMET, and the new CONTESTED PLAINS (2022). He is the grandson of the actors Joel McCrea and Frances Dee. He is married to Lisa McCrea.
Tony is the son of Canadian film and television star, Rod Cameron. Tony grew up in Hollywood playing sports for the Buckley School and Pepperdine — and eventually was drafted by the MLB. He now lives in Atlanta with his wife, Meghan, and menagerie of pets.
Marguerite Happy is known for WAR GAMES (1983), THE MASK OF ZORRO, (1998) and BLADE (1998). She and Clifford are married.
Clifford Happy was born in Los Angeles. He is an actor, known for INNERSPACE (1987), MEN IN BLACK (1997), and VOLCANO (1997). He is the personal stunt double to Tommy Lee Jones.
Our festival is committed to providing a place where fans can meet and hear from the actors, directors, stunt people and more who have provided us with years of enjoyment through movies and television.
Our festival dates back to 1972 and is constantly evolving. It was started by Packy Smith, Mitch Schaperkotter, Wayne Lackey and Tommy Floyd as a place for western film collectors to gather in Memphis, TN. That first gathering featured Sunset Carson, Lash LaRue, Don "Red" Barry, Max Terhune and Russell Hayden. In 2004 Ray Nielsen took up the reins as Festival Director and since then has continued to enlist the expertise of the many capable and dedicated volunteers who help make our festival the success it is.
Celebrities appear on panels each day and are involved
in Q&A sessions. They spend time daily in the Dealers' Room where attendees can speak with them and obtain
personally autographed photos.
There are dozens of dealers with movie and TV memorabilia
of all types including DVDs, toys and collectibles.
Throughout the festival we hold a variety of other events
that may include auctions, a radio show recreation,
trivia contest. Be sure to attend the celebrity banquet
on Saturday evening.
