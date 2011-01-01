We have just been notified that there are no more rooms at the Whispering Woods.





Here are three hotels nearby...





Fairfield Inn • 662-892-4469

Comfort Inn • 882-782-2020

Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites • 882-892-2680

Hilton Garden Inn • 662-932-7100





The Fairfield is the closest, but the others aren't too far.



